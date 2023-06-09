“Levitating” by Dua Lipa: The Top 50 Singles Chart on ARIA

The Top 50 Singles Chart as per ARIA

Stay up-to-date with all the latest and greatest news from the music industry in Australia and beyond with ARIA. We bring you the most comprehensive coverage of the music scene, so you’ll never miss out on what’s happening in the world of music.

And if you’re curious about which songs are currently topping the charts, be sure to check out the ARIA Top 50 Singles Chart of the Week. We’ve got all the latest hits and hottest tracks from Australia and around the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

