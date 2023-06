15 MINUTES AGO: LAST REMAINING HERO FOOTBALL PLAYER PASSES AWAY, A GREAT TALENT LOST

A photograph of a football player is shown, with the URL “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/MGbG2PHQ5aU/maxresdefault.jpg”. The accompanying text reads: “A hero football player has passed away just 15 minutes ago. He was the last of his kind and a great talent lost.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook