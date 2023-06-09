Kayden Ferguson: Texas Wide Receiver Ja’kayden Ferguson Reveals Top 5 Picks, Including 2 SEC Choices.

2025 WR from Texas, Ja’kayden Ferguson, reveals top 5 choices including 2 SEC possibilities.

Ja’kayden Ferguson, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound wideout from Missouri City, Texas, is already narrowing down his top college football options as a Class of 2025 prospect. Although still early in his recruitment, Ferguson has identified five teams that he is particularly interested in, including two from the Southeastern Conference (SEC). His top choices currently include Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Houston, and Oregon.

Ferguson comes from a family with deep ties to Texas A&M, as his uncle Robert Ferguson played for the team before enjoying a successful NFL career. However, while Ferguson has visited the campus, he has yet to receive an official scholarship offer from the Aggies. In addition to Oklahoma and Ole Miss, he has also received offers from other SEC schools, including Arkansas and Auburn.

Rated as a 3-star prospect and the No. 47 wide receiver in the country by the 247Sports composite rankings, Ferguson has already received offers from several schools. Ole Miss offered him a scholarship in December 2022, and Oklahoma followed suit after he visited the campus in March 2023.

Ferguson is still in the early stages of his recruitment, but he has already garnered attention from several top college football programs. His highlights can be viewed on Hudl, and fans of his potential future teams will be eager to see where he ultimately decides to commit.

