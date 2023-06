Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener, a Valorant player, passes away 20 minutes prior to his death

Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener, a player of Valorant, has passed away. A picture of him is shown above, taken from the video “MGuz5kHqJOQ.” His death occurred only 20 minutes prior to the sad news. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook