Justin Jefferson: Top 20 WRs for the 2023 Season: Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Among the Elite

Top 20 WR Rankings for the 2023 Season: Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Make the Cut

Recently, Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson released his rankings of the top 32 wide receivers going into the 2023 NFL season. The list includes some of the game’s biggest names, with Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill rounding out the top three.

One player who has rapidly risen up the ranks is Cincinnati Bengals’ superstar Ja’Marr Chase, who comes in at number four on Monson’s list. Despite not replicating his incredible rookie season in 2022, Chase has shown that he can be just as effective without the element of surprise. In fact, passes thrown towards Chase over his first two seasons have generated a 112.4 passer rating for Joe Burrow, which actually increased to 118.2 during the playoffs last season. Monson believes that Chase is a dominant receiver who is just getting started.

Another Bengals wide receiver, Tee Higgins, also made the top 20 going into the 2023 season. Higgins was named at number 19 on the list and was praised for his ability to play like a true number one receiver even when Ja’Marr Chase was not on the field.

In 2022, Ja’Marr Chase recorded 87 catches for 1,046 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, while Higgins finished with 74 catches for 1,029 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The Bengals are one of just three teams, along with the Dolphins and Eagles, to have two receivers in the top 32.

With the best offensive line Joe Burrow has seen in front of him so far in his career, the Bengals’ offense could be even more explosive this season.

