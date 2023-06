Iron Sheik, WWE icon, passes away at 81 on June 7th, 2023.

The image depicts a thumbnail of a YouTube video with the URL “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ro8PO5YhXG0/hqdefault.jpg”. The title of the video is “WWE legend ‘Iron Sheik’ dead at 81” and the date mentioned is June 7th, 2023.

