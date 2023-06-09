Investing in Top 20 Dividend Income Stocks for June 2023: “Dividing $25,000 Amongst My Top 20 Dividend Income Stocks for June 2023”

“Strategizing the Distribution of $25,000 Among My 20 Best Dividend Income Stocks for June 2023”

William Potter Investment Thesis: Building a Diversified Dividend Portfolio

Investors looking for stable and predictable income streams often turn to dividend-paying stocks. However, picking individual stocks can be challenging and time-consuming. A better approach is to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies with a proven track record of paying and growing dividends. In this article, we will discuss William Potter’s investment thesis and his top picks for building a diversified dividend portfolio.

Portfolio Allocation

William Potter’s portfolio consists of one ETF and 20 individual stocks, with a total allocation of $25,000. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) makes up 40% of the portfolio, while the remaining 60% is allocated among 10 high dividend yield companies and 10 dividend growth companies. The portfolio provides a weighted average dividend yield of 3.69% and a weighted average dividend growth rate of 11.60% over the last five years.

Top 10 High Dividend Yield Companies

The top 10 high dividend yield companies selected by William Potter for June 2023 are Allianz, Altria, AT&T, BB Seguridade Participações, Johnson & Johnson, Kinder Morgan, The Bank of Nova Scotia, United Parcel Service, U.S. Bancorp, and Verizon Communications. These companies have a combined allocation of $10,625, or 42.5% of the portfolio.

Top 10 Dividend Growth Companies

The top 10 dividend growth companies selected by William Potter for June 2023 are Apple, BlackRock, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nasdaq, The Charles Schwab Corporation, and Union Pacific Corporation. These companies have a combined allocation of $10,625, or 42.5% of the portfolio.

Portfolio Allocation per Company/ETF

The portfolio allocation per company/ETF is based on the expected compound annual rate of return and the risks associated with the investment. Companies that are overweighted in the portfolio have a relatively high expected return and low risk, while companies that are underweighted have a relatively high risk and low expected return. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF receives the highest overall proportion of the portfolio (40%), while the remaining companies are allocated based on their expected return and risk.

Portfolio Allocation per Sector

The portfolio is diversified across various sectors, including financials, information technology, communication services, industrials, energy, health care, and consumer staples. The financials sector has the highest proportion of the portfolio (23.5%), followed by information technology (10%), communication services (7%), industrials (6%), energy (5%), health care (5%), and consumer staples (3.5%).

Conclusion

William Potter’s investment thesis focuses on building a diversified dividend portfolio consisting of one ETF and 20 individual stocks. The portfolio provides a weighted average dividend yield of 3.69% and a weighted average dividend growth rate of 11.60% over the last five years. The portfolio is well-diversified across various sectors and companies, with a focus on high-quality companies with a proven track record of paying and growing dividends. Investors looking for stable and predictable income streams should consider following William Potter’s investment approach.

