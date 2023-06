At the Age of 81, The Iconic Professional Wrestling Villain, The Iron Sheik, has Passed Away

The news of the death of The Iron Sheik, a legendary villain in the world of professional wrestling, at the age of 81 has been reported. An image of him can be seen at the following link: https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hhFYDWeAcTw/hqdefault.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEmCOADEOgC8quKqQMa8AEB-AHSBYAC4AOKAgwIABABGHIgQyhAMA8=&rs=AOn4CLCJR4zwAQT4vnnGrMqH-dD2hZsouw.

