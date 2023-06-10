Hard word: erysipelas Similar keyword: dermatitis Easy word: jalapeño Similar keyword: habanero: June 3-9: Ranking the 10 Most Challenging and Manageable Words in Spelling Bees

June 3-June 9: Ranking the Top 10 Most Challenging and Simple Spelling Bee Words

The image displayed shows the meanings of the least commonly used words found in recent articles from The New York Times. The list includes ten words, each accompanied by a definition and an example of its usage in a sentence from an article.

The first word on the list is “tomtit,” which refers to any of several small birds. An example sentence from an article mentions the Audubon Society filing a complaint in defense of tomtit virility, but doubts that many sophisticated operagoers would rush to defend Massenet’s reputation.

The second word is “moratoria,” which means multiple temporary bans or limits on an activity. An article quotes a statement from Dollar General saying that they believe the passage of moratoria harms customers who depend on them to help stretch their budgets, particularly in inflationary times.

The third word is “armorial,” which is related to or showing coats of arms or other heraldic insignia. An example sentence from an article describes the only adornment on a black coat or jacket as orchids (painted onto them) and neckties that were built out of armorial silver on a dress.

The fourth word is “littoral,” which is related to the shoreline. An article describes a team built to fight on islands and along coastal shorelines, known as the “littoral region” in military terms, and how they had been given special equipment and freedom to innovate in developing new tactics to fight a war against Chinese forces in their own backyard.

The fifth word is “rototill,” which means to plow the land with a rototiller, a machine that uses blades to break up soil. An article describes how a gardening columnist implored readers not to rototill their gardens in spring and not to use pesticides and fertilizers in summer.

The sixth word is “torii,” which refers to a gateway at the entrance to a Shinto shrine. An article mentions how “The Gates” calls back to its heraldic forebears such as the Lion Gate in Mycenae, Greece; Hadrian’s Arch; the Brandenburg Gate; and Shinto temple torii, as though you could access another realm by passing through its portal.

The seventh word is “oratorio,” which is a large musical work performed by an orchestra and choir. An example sentence from an article describes Julia Wolfe’s new multimedia oratorio, “unEarth,” taking an explicitly activist stance, lashing out at ecological violence and offering a path to recovery.

The eighth word is “midrib,” which refers to a leaf’s center vein. An example sentence from an article describes how a marriage had become like a leaf eaten away by caterpillars, where the petiole and midrib remain with some ghostly connective tracery in between.

The ninth word is “tallit,” which is a Jewish prayer shawl. An article mentions how a rabbi wrapped a couple in a tallit, or wedding shawl, that had passed through generations of the bride’s family to mark the start of their life as a married couple.

The tenth and final word on the list is “tamari,” which refers to soy sauce with no or little wheat. An article describes how the Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp is put on everything, including avocado toast, eggs, anything Asian, and even Mexican, and how it is thrown on an avocado with tamari as a quick snack.

