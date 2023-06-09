Global startup hubs in Canada: The Global Startup Ecosystem Ranking of Canada’s Top 10 Cities

Ranking Canada’s Top 10 Cities in the Global Startup Ecosystem

According to StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index for 2023, Canada has maintained its fourth place ranking among 100 countries. However, the report notes that regions within Canada have experienced significant changes in the last year. The report ranks individual cities within each country, and Canada has 39 cities in the top 1,000 cities for startups, with Toronto, Vancouver, and Montréal taking the top three spots. Ottawa jumped 21 points to 68th place, Kitchener increased 15 places to 76th, and Québec City rose 13 places to 129th place. However, Vancouver fell by one point to 41st place, and both Calgary and Edmonton dropped in the global rankings. Winnipeg and Charlottetown also saw significant drops in the global ranking, while Saint Catharines and Owen Sound experienced significant gains. The top three cities globally were San Francisco, New York, and London. StartupBlink defines a startup as any business that offers a technology-enabled solution with the potential to achieve scalability.

