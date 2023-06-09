Global Investing/Top Foreign Holdings: Top 10 Holdings for Non-U.S. Investing in the Dollar and International Markets

Top 10 Holdings for International and Non-U.S. Investing in Dollars

This blog post discusses the potential for international and non-US asset classes heading into 2023 by analyzing the UUP daily chart and long-term returns of different ETFs. The author notes that emerging markets and non-US asset classes have been out of favor since 2006-2007, but a potential breakdown of the dollar could lead to an increase in weight for these investments. The post also includes a chart of EMXC, which is testing its 200-week moving average, and a list of the top 14 holdings, with Microsoft and Amazon leading in YTD returns. The author concludes by reminding readers that investing involves risk and past performance is not indicative of future results.

