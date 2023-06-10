“Future Games Show 2023 Summer Showcase Highlights”: “Recapping the Top 5 Reveals from the 2023 Summer Showcase of Future Games Show”

Recapping the Top 5 Reveals from Future Games Show’s Summer Showcase 2023

During the 2023 Summer Future Games Show, hosted by voice actors Yuri Lowenthal and Laura Bailey, viewers were treated to a showcase of gaming news featuring new trailers for upcoming games and world premieres of brand-new games. Sponsored by Intel, the show proved to be a treasure trove of exciting gaming content. With 11 world premieres, over seven demo drops, and 50+ videos, there was no shortage of new games to be excited about. Here are some of the top games that caught our attention.

1. Resistor: Not to be confused with Supergiant’s cyberpunk hack-and-slash title Transistor, Resistor is a “Car-PG” set in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk world where motorsport is the best way to gain fame, fortune, and a ticket into the good life. The game follows Aster, a young racer competing to earn her way into the corporate-run city and the chance to save her mother, who is afflicted by a deadly illness. With its fast-paced racing, action-packed combat, and extensive car customization, Resistor promises to be a unique take on high-speed destruction racing.

2. The Precinct: This police simulator and sandbox game follows rookie cop Nick Cordell Jr. in the neon-noir city of Averno City in 1983. Players will foil crimes, contend with powerful gangs, and try to clean up the city one thug at a time. The game’s procedurally-generated crime system creates new opportunities for gameplay that are immersive and unscripted, allowing players to “Feel the shifting power struggles of Averno’s gangs in a living city full of procedurally generated crimes, from parking infractions to bank heists, street racing to drug deals.”

Overall, the 2023 Summer Future Games Show was a great success, offering gamers a glimpse into the future of gaming and showcasing some truly exciting new titles. Whether you’re a fan of high-speed destruction racing or gritty police simulators, there’s something for everyone to look forward to in the coming months and years.

