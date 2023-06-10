Fossil Reconstruction with 3D Printing Technology: Top 5 Videos: 3D Printing Enables Palaeontologists to Reconstruct Prehistoric Bear Skeleton

Welcome to our weekly roundup of the top 5 3D printing videos! In this edition, we feature an Inside 3D Tour at the headquarters of XJet, a discussion on how 3D printing is helping preserve prehistoric species in the field of Paleontology, the world’s largest 3D printer printing rockets, predictions for the 3D printing trends of 2023, and a discussion on the regulations of 3D printed guns in America. We hope you enjoy!

Top 1: 3Dnatives Visits XJet’s Headquarters

Our team visited XJet’s headquarters in Rehovot, Israel to learn more about the company’s patented Nano Particle Jetting technology. We spoke with Yair Alcobi, CEO of XJet, Hanan Gothait, President & Founder of XJet, and Guy Zimmerman, Business & Marketing Executive at XJet, to discover the most outstanding applications of the NPJ technology.

Top 2: Paleontologists Use 3D Printing to Complete Bear Skeleton

In this video, we learn how 3D printing is helping to complete animal skeleton specimens for the palaeontology library at the Heritage Center. This cost-effective and efficient method of filling in missing parts of the specimens is revolutionizing the field of Paleontology.

Top 3: U.S Senators Detail the Dangers of 3D Printed Guns

Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) and Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) discuss their proposed legislation that aims to criminalize the posting, sharing, and downloading of “do it yourself” blueprints and instructions for 3D printers to create guns or firearm accessories. They highlight the dangers of untraceable and easily accessible 3D printed guns, which are undetectable by metal detectors and pose a potential threat to public safety.

Top 4: World’s Largest 3D Printer Prints Rockets

Relativity Space incorporates 3D printing into their rocket manufacturing process, enabling quicker design iterations and data acquisition. CEO Tim Ellis shares their ambitious long-term vision of leveraging 3D printing to establish a presence on Mars.

Top 5: Key 3D Printing Trends for 2023

Materialise predicts that four key trends will drive additive manufacturing forward in 2023: smart, distributed manufacturing, cost reduction, workflow automation, and data security and integrity. Addressing these trends will enable companies to scale up 3D printing operations and promote wider adoption in industrial manufacturing.

*Cover photo credits: First News at Five