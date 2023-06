At 81, The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer and Former Heavyweight Champion, Passes Away

The Iron Sheik, a former heavyweight champion and WWE Hall of Famer, has passed away at the age of 81. A picture of him can be seen at this link: https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Rkejn1Tfci8/maxresdefault.jpg.

