Football: My top 5 Scotland matches of the 2022-23 season: Hodge’s Best 5 Scotland Matches for the Season 2022-23

Hodge’s Favorite 5 Scotland Games for the 2022-23 Season

As a fan of Scotland High School’s athletic teams, I can confidently say that the 2022-23 season was one for the books. From close finishes to tight games, being a Scots fan was always exciting. Looking back on all the articles I’ve written and games I’ve attended, I’ve decided to highlight the top five Scotland games of the season that I covered, in chronological order.

First on my list is the football game between Scotland and Richmond on October 28. Being on the field as the Scots came out of their tunnel pregame was electrifying, and witnessing Scotland quarterback Carter Revelle catch the game-winning two-point conversion on a “Philly Special” play call was unforgettable. Another standout moment was when Scotland defensive back Gabe Jones intercepted the ball with 44 seconds remaining, securing the Scots’ 22-21 victory. This win gave the team the momentum boost they needed heading into the playoffs, but unfortunately, their state title run would come up short in the next game on my list.

Next on the list is the football game between Scotland and Terry Sanford on November 10. This game was one of the craziest high school games I’ve ever attended. With just two seconds on the game clock and the Scots ahead 55-52, Terry Sanford quarterback Jaylen Wright launched the ball from the Scotland 35-yard line. The ball was tipped in the end zone by a pair of Scotland defenders and caught by Terry Sanford’s Patrick Shook as time expired. This Hail Mary play shocked everyone on the Scotland sideline, and the distant celebratory screams and yells by Terry Sanford’s players, coaches, and fans were the only sounds that could be heard. The game also had some wild stats, with Scotland running back Zay Jones going for 323 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries, and Scotland quarterback Carter Revelle completing 5 of 8 passes for 191 yards and three scores.

Moving onto men’s basketball, the game between Pinecrest and Scotland on February 3 was one for the books. After a game-winning layup by Scotland forward Lamonte Cousar in a matchup earlier in the week, Cousar scored 38 points and hit 1,000 career points in an 81-78 victory for the Scots. The game went into overtime, and both teams were tied at 71 after Cousar hit a 3 with 15 seconds remaining. Pinecrest guard Will Stites seemed to hit the game-winning shot, but he was called out of bounds on the shot, resulting in a turnover. In overtime, Pinecrest never led, but Scotland’s largest lead was only three on two separate occasions. A final layup at the horn by Scotland’s Jonathan Graham sealed the win for the Scots. The game was a long night of work for me, but it was well worth it for a Scotland performance that had a storybook ending.

The baseball game between St. Pauls and Scotland on March 30 was technically not the game I covered on the night it happened, but it was one of the most unpredictable games of the season. When I arrived at the game, the score was 10-4 in favor of St. Pauls in the bottom of the fifth. However, the Scots marched back, scoring 10 runs in the inning and tying the game at 10-all. In the top of the sixth, St. Pauls added three runs to increase their lead, but the Scots did the same in the bottom half of the inning. A scoreless seventh pushed the game into extra innings, and it remained tied until the 10th inning. With the game pushing into the 11 o’clock hour, the Scots won on a walk-off walk after loading the bases, and Alex Hatcher was brought in from third for the game-winning run on a Turner Bounds walk. The unpredictability of this game is what made it one of the best this year.

Lastly, the Lady Scots softball game against Richmond on May 1 was a special one. The Lady Scots had a chance to sweep the Sandhills Athletic Conference for the first time ever, and they did just that with a 10-0 victory in five innings. The game ended with freshman Kinsey Hamilton hitting a line drive that brought in two baserunners before an error by Richmond catcher Macy Steen led to Hamilton getting home for the game-winning run. The Lady Scots celebrated with Hamilton after she scored, and it was a moment that showed that even the freshmen don’t get nervous in big situations.

Overall, there were plenty of games that could have made this list, but these five were my personal favorites. They were memorable to me because of my experiences at them, and they showcased Scotland High School’s talented athletes and teams.

