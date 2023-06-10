“Fearless Animal Heroes”: “Disney’s Top 10 Courageous Animals that Speak”

Top 10 Talking Animals in Disney Movies that Display Heroic Qualities

Disney has been enchanting audiences for decades with their captivating storytelling and rich legacy, delivering timeless classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Frozen that have become an integral part of popular culture. One of the hallmarks of Disney’s animated classics is the use of talking animals, which has been a staple of their films for decades, with Mickey Mouse being the quintessential talking creature. Anthropomorphism, which is the attribution of human characteristics to non-human entities, including animals, has long been a part of human culture and storytelling, and Disney has a knack for enhancing the natural characteristics of the animals in the world around us.

But what makes a hero? Disney’s most heroic talking animals have been ranked from least to most heroic, with Flik from A Bug’s Life being a prime example of a heroic talking animal. Marlin and Dory from Finding Nemo and Finding Dory are also considered heroic for their bravery, persistence, and resilience in the face of adversity. Flounder and Sebastian from The Little Mermaid showcase heroism through unwavering support, valuable advice, and risking their own safety to protect Ariel.

The Fox and the Hound’s Tod and Copper are also included in the list for their willingness to embrace friendship in the face of adversity and standing up for what they believe is right, respectively. Robin Hood from the animated film Robin Hood is depicted as a classic heroic figure, fearlessly challenging corrupt rulers and fighting for justice while exhibiting compassion and selflessness.

Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from Zootopia are also considered heroic for their bravery in the face of danger and inspiring positive change in Zootopia by teaching the importance of unity, equality, and embracing diversity. Finally, every animal in 101 Dalmatians is considered a hero, with Pongo and Perdita showcasing bravery, determination, and protective instincts in their relentless pursuit to rescue their kidnapped puppies, and the Dalmatian puppies themselves exhibiting courage and cleverness in finding ways to outwit their captors.

