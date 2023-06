Father Ted’s Comedy of Dougal’s Failed Last Rights.

Here is a possible rewrite:

The image depicts a scene from the comedy “Father Ted”, where Dougal fails to perform last rights. The link to the image is https://i.ytimg.com/vi/B411bVnMUAI/hqdefault.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEmCOADEOgC8quKqQMa8AEB-AH-BIAC4AOKAgwIABABGHIgUig7MA8=&rs=AOn4CLB9EUCTwKCCs_c-3T77aiN-yJXnRA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook