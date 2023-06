Bling Empire’s Beloved Star Anna Shay Passes Away at 62 #Announced on 6/5/2023

Anna Shay, a beloved cast member on “Bling Empire,” has passed away at the age of 62. This news was reported on June 5th, 2023. The accompanying image depicts Anna Shay and was sourced from https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sRKRbC-ev8I/hqdefault.jpg.

