Anna Shay, star of Bling Empire, passes away at 62 from stroke in a sudden and unexpected manner, as confirmed by her family.

The family of Anna Shay, a Bling Empire celebrity, has confirmed that she passed away at the age of 62 from a stroke, in an unexpected manner. (Image source: https://i.ytimg.com/vi/BRv_SNKPhB4/maxresdefault.jpg)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook