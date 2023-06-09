“Evans’ Top Choices”: Top 5 Schools Named by 4-Star Defensive Back Ondre Evans

Top 5 Schools Revealed by 4-Star DB Ondre Evans

Elite defensive back prospect Ondre Evans has listed his top five college choices. The highly sought-after four-star recruit recently received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia and has included the Bulldogs in his top five along with Alabama, Michigan, NC State, and LSU. Evans, who plays for Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Georgia, is ranked as the No. 341 recruit in the class of 2024 and is rated as the No. 30 cornerback and the eighth-ranked recruit in Tennessee. At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Evans is an explosive athlete who also runs track and holds the school record at Christ Presbyterian Academy with a 10.55 second 100-meter dash.

Georgia currently has the top-ranked class of 2024 in the country with commitments from 17 total prospects, including five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson. However, Head Coach Kirby Smart and Defensive Backs Coach Fran Brown are looking to add more commitments to Georgia’s 2024 cornerback room.

In addition to Evans’ announcement, UGA Wire has also reported on a number of other developments in Georgia football recruiting. These include a visit by 4-star running back commit Jabree Wallace-Coleman to Athens, a list of five opponents fans want to see on Georgia’s 2024 SEC schedule, an offer to 2025 athlete Tae Harris, and a top school list from 4-star cornerback Bryce West.

