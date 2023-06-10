Eravikulam National Park: “Munnar’s Top 5 Must-Visit Destinations”

Top Station: A Breathtaking Vantage Point in Munnar

Located at an altitude of 1,700 meters above sea level, Top Station is the highest point in Munnar. It offers unparalleled panoramic views of the Western Ghats, making it a must-visit destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

From Top Station, you can witness the interplay of clouds, mist, and lush valleys, creating a mesmerizing sight that you will never forget. On a clear day, you can also marvel at the vast stretches of tea gardens and catch a glimpse of the distant plains of Tamil Nadu.

The journey to Top Station is an adventure in itself, with winding roads that offer glimpses of Munnar’s stunning landscapes at every turn. It’s a perfect place for a road trip or a trekking expedition, allowing you to soak in the serene beauty of the surroundings.

If you’re planning a trip to Munnar, don’t miss out on the opportunity to visit Top Station. It’s a place that will leave you awestruck and inspired.

Distance from Munnar to Top Station is approximately 34 kilometers.

Source: Times of India