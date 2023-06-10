“Elite football recruits”: The Best 10 College Football Recruiting Classes in History

Top 10 College Football Recruiting Classes in History

One of the most unique aspects of college football is the recruiting process, which allows programs to attract top talent from across the country. While some programs excel at recruiting, others struggle to land the best players. Despite recent changes to the transfer portal and name, image, likeness (NIL) policies, college football recruiting remains a highly competitive process, where programs must earn the commitment of top prospects.

When looking at the top-10 recruiting classes of all time, it’s impossible to ignore the dominance of the Alabama Crimson Tide, who claimed six of the 10 spots. However, other programs such as Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, and Texas A&M also made the cut. These classes are ranked based on their overall rating, which is determined by recruiting experts at 247Sports.

The 2013 Alabama class comes in at number 10 with an overall rating of 319.50. This class boasts six five-star prospects, including future NFL players such as Reuben Foster, Derrick Henry, and Jonathan Allen. The 2014 Alabama class is also on the list, with a rating of 319.71 and five five-star prospects, including Marlon Humphrey and Rashaan Evans.

Ohio State’s 2021 class features an impressive seven five-star prospects, including quarterback Quinn Ewers, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. Despite being a young class, these players have already shown tremendous potential and are expected to make an impact in the coming years.

Alabama’s 2022 class may have only had three five-star prospects, but it still ranks as one of the strongest recruiting classes of all time with an overall rating of 321.80. This class includes quarterback Ty Simpson and defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, among others.

The 2018 Georgia class features seven five-star prospects, including quarterback Justin Fields and running back James Cook. While some players transferred out of the program, others have gone on to have successful NFL careers.

The 2017 Alabama class is one of the most memorable in recent history, with multiple quarterbacks and wide receivers who broke records. This class includes future NFL stars such as Najee Harris, Tua Tagovailoa, and DeVonta Smith.

Florida’s 2010 class may have been the only one to make the top 10, but it’s a strong one with an overall rating of 324.62. This class includes defensive end Ronald Powell, defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, and safety Matt Elam.

Alabama’s 2023 class is the most recent on the list and hasn’t yet hit the field, but it’s already being hailed as one of the strongest recruiting classes of all time. With nine five-star prospects at multiple positions, including Keon Keeley and Caleb Downs, this class is expected to make an immediate impact.

The 2021 Alabama class is a mix of players who are expected to be starters in 2023 and those who are already making significant contributions to the team. This class features standout players such as offensive tackle JC Latham, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, and defensive end Dallas Turner.

Finally, Texas A&M’s 2022 class was reeled in by head coach Jimbo Fisher, and it’s one of the strongest recruiting classes in recent memory. With an overall rating of 333.13, this class includes top prospects such as defensive tackle Walter Nolen, defensive end Shemar Stewart, and quarterback Conner Weigman.

In conclusion, while the recruiting process in college football may have changed in recent years, the importance of bringing in top talent remains the same. These top-10 recruiting classes of all time represent the best of the best, and many of these players have gone on to have successful careers in the NFL.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

