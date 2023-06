“Donald Trump’s Controversial Mar-a-Lago Speech: Criticizing Opponents and…”

Here is the rewritten sentence:

A still image from the video “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uQPbNoJX-C4/hqdefault.jpg” shows Donald Trump delivering a speech at Mar-a-Lago that went viral, in which he criticized his opponents and expressed frustration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook