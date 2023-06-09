“Dividend Allocation Strategy for June 2023”: Distributing $25,000 Among My 20 Best Dividend Income Stocks for June 2023

Dividend Income Stocks: Allocating $25,000 Among My Top 20 Picks for June 2023

The aim of this article is to provide investors with a detailed investment thesis for allocating $25,000 among 10 high dividend yield companies, 10 dividend growth companies, and one ETF for the month of June 2023. The portfolio provides a weighted average dividend yield of 3.69% and a weighted average dividend growth rate of 11.60% over the last five years. The author expects the portfolio to provide a relatively high additional income via dividends that can increase significantly year over year, enabling investors to achieve greater independence from stock market fluctuations.

The top 10 high dividend yield companies for June 2023 include Allianz, Altria, AT&T, BB Seguridade Participacoes, Johnson & Johnson, Kinder Morgan, The Bank of Nova Scotia, United Parcel Service, U.S. Bancorp, and Verizon Communications. The top 10 dividend growth companies for June 2023 include Apple, BlackRock, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nasdaq, The Charles Schwab Corporation, and Union Pacific Corporation.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF receives the highest overall proportion of the portfolio (40%), contributing to raising its weighted average dividend yield and helping to implement the dividend income strategy with the goal of achieving a significant extra income in the form of dividends. The top overweighted companies in this portfolio are Apple, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Allianz, AT&T, and Altria. The underweighted companies are BB Seguridade Participacoes, Kinder Morgan, Mastercard, Nasdaq, The Charles Schwab Corporation, and U.S. Bancorp.

The portfolio is diversified across sectors, with the financials sector having the highest percentage of the overall portfolio (23.5%), followed by the information technology sector (10%), communication sector (7%), industrials sector (6%), energy sector (5%), health care sector (5%), and consumer staples sector (3.5%).

Overall, the portfolio is expected to provide investors with a significant dividend income and growth potential to achieve greater independence from stock market fluctuations.

