Former Oklahoma State University Student Julian Feikert Passes Away in Mexico, Hailing from Keokuk, IA

Julian Feikert, an alumnus of Oklahoma State University from Keokuk IA, has passed away in Mexico. The accompanying image shows a thumbnail of a video with the URL https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RCfZriDDVDg/hqdefault.jpg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook