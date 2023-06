Passing of Anishinaabekwe Creator and Activist Sara Roque in Toronto, ON: Cause of Death Unspecified

Sara Roque, an Anishinaabekwe creator and activist, has passed away. Her obituary in Toronto, ON states that she has died, although the cause of death has not been disclosed. An accompanying image shows a photograph of her with the words “maxresdefault” in the URL.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook