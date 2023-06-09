Cute Animal Tweets.: “10 Cute Animal Tweets from June 1-8 That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud – Get Ready to Smile!”

Prepare to Chuckle: Top 10 Cute Animal Tweets from June 1-8 – InspireMore
Life can be complicated for humans, but animals have it easy. They live simple lives that bring us joy and brighten our mood, especially when we’re feeling down. Twitter is full of accounts dedicated to sharing cute animal pictures and videos, but we’ve done the work for you and compiled the top 10 tweets of the week:
Enjoy these adorable animal moments and share them with your friends for a smile!
1. Watch this talented dog paint a picture of a sunflower.
doggo painting a sunflower! pic.twitter.com/qBYFzEDm3g
— B&S (@_B___S) June 7, 2023
2. This cat’s reaction to the price of eggs is all of us at the grocery store.
— Cats And Cowboy Hats (@CowboyCats) June 1, 2023
3. This little guy is ready for a swim.
— why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) June 7, 2023
4. This dog takes control of the paddleboard when the lady isn’t doing her job.
Doggo does a paddle pic.twitter.com/JjRMDQSsWl
— B&S (@_B___S) June 6, 2023
5. This hamster knows how to relax.
Smol hamster… pic.twitter.com/QaMedarQQT
— why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) June 8, 2023
6. This meme reminds us that animals know how to unwind.
— CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) June 6, 2023
7. This video has it all: stunning scenery, a cute puppy, and a beautiful bird.
Wait?! What?! pic.twitter.com/h2uiD24lti
— why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) June 6, 2023
8. This rescued dog’s reaction to his freedom ride will bring tears to your eyes.
This is how this sweet angel reacted on his freedom ride after being rescued from a terrible situation
Despite being abused and abandoned by humans, he’s still so full of Love that his rescuer can’t help but crying before such purity of heart pic.twitter.com/Clvy1hQ57w
— B&S (@_B___S) June 6, 2023
9. This rabbit is a pro at playing basketball.
Nailed it… pic.twitter.com/LaQTHdJQ5B
— why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) June 4, 2023
10. This is probably what our faces look like after scrolling through all these cute animal tweets.
— Cats And Cowboy Hats (@CowboyCats) June 8, 2023
Stay tuned for more cute animal lists and be sure to share this one with your friends!