Cute Animal Tweets.: “10 Cute Animal Tweets from June 1-8 That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud – Get Ready to Smile!”

Cute Animal Tweets.: “10 Cute Animal Tweets from June 1-8 That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud – Get Ready to Smile!”

Posted on June 9, 2023

Prepare to Chuckle: Top 10 Cute Animal Tweets from June 1-8 – InspireMore


Life can be complicated for humans, but animals have it easy. They live simple lives that bring us joy and brighten our mood, especially when we’re feeling down. Twitter is full of accounts dedicated to sharing cute animal pictures and videos, but we’ve done the work for you and compiled the top 10 tweets of the week:


VIDEOS BY INSPIRE MORE


Enjoy these adorable animal moments and share them with your friends for a smile!


1. Watch this talented dog paint a picture of a sunflower.



2. This cat’s reaction to the price of eggs is all of us at the grocery store.



3. This little guy is ready for a swim.



4. This dog takes control of the paddleboard when the lady isn’t doing her job.



5. This hamster knows how to relax.



6. This meme reminds us that animals know how to unwind.



7. This video has it all: stunning scenery, a cute puppy, and a beautiful bird.



8. This rescued dog’s reaction to his freedom ride will bring tears to your eyes.



9. This rabbit is a pro at playing basketball.



10. This is probably what our faces look like after scrolling through all these cute animal tweets.



Stay tuned for more cute animal lists and be sure to share this one with your friends!


Sources of featured image:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!