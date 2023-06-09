Crypto rebounds: After SEC crackdown, Bitcoin surges while Ether declines; majority of top 10 cryptocurrencies show improvement.

Following SEC crackdown, Bitcoin increases while Ether declines, majority of top 10 cryptocurrencies show improvement

Bitcoin experienced a slight increase in value, while Ether saw a decrease during afternoon trading hours in Hong Kong. However, most of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization saw a small rally in response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase. Bitcoin rose by 0.15% to US$26,593 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether fell by 0.48% to US$1,840 during the same time period. In the past 24 hours, Cardano’s ADA token was the biggest loser, falling by 3.21% to US$0.3155, followed by the BNB token, which fell by 0.97% to US$258. BNB has been trading below US$300 since the news of the lawsuit against Binance broke on Monday.

Despite the small market recovery, crypto investor sentiment remains cautious after the SEC initiated legal action against Binance and Coinbase within 24 hours. The total crypto market capitalization over the past 24 hours rose by 0.19% to US$1.1 trillion, and market volumes decreased by 30.18% to US$25.81 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, Ethereum NFT sales declined for the second consecutive day, while Polygon NFT sales gained. The Forkast 500 NFT index fell by 0.95% to 3,223.02 points in the 24-hour period up to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong and declined by 4.39% during the week. Ethereum’s 24-hour NFT sales fell by 12.30% to US$13.85 million, boosted by sales for the Captains collection, which rose by 91.01% to US$1.1 million. Sales of the Mutant Ape Yacht Club rose by 23.70% to US$628,637, while sales of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs inched up by 1.48% to US$517,208. Polygon’s 24-hour NFT sales strengthened by 17.32% to over US$2.7 million for a second consecutive day, as sales for Weee Did It Palz NFTs rose by 40.10% to US$392,025. The Forkast POL NFT Composite fell by 0.8% to 978.75 points, along with all other Forkast Labs indexes.

