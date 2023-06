Confirmed: Karel “Twisten” Ašbrener, a Valorant Pro, has Passed Away as Confirmed by Team Vitality

Team Vitality has confirmed the passing of Karel “Twisten” Ašbrener, a professional Valorant player. An image with the URL “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Gov6r2Y3KHs/hqdefault.jpg” was included in the original text.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook