“College football rivalry”: The Best 10 Matches to Watch on the 2024 Big Ten Football Calendar

“Ranking the Best 10 Games of the 2024 Big Ten Football Season”

The new 2024 Big Ten football schedule comes with a lot of notes and details to keep track of, especially when it comes to the conference’s desire for its schools to play each other at least once every two years without too much long-distance travel. While Iowa has three regular annual opponents in Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin, Penn State has zero protected games. USC has only one regular annual game in the Big Ten against UCLA. In 2024, three Big Ten schools will be common opponents for both that year and 2025, but in 2026 and 2027, the common opponents will rotate instead of remaining in place from the previous two-year plan.

Despite the complexity of the schedule, we can still take a break from deep analysis and enjoy exploring the top 10 matchups on the 2024 Big Ten schedule, with USC being prominently featured. The Michigan-Ohio State game is always a heavyweight battle and a great game to watch. The USC-Michigan matchup, while not a Rose Bowl game, is sure to be a thrilling Big Ten Conference game. The USC-Wisconsin game will be an exciting showdown between two great coaches, Lincoln Riley and Luke Fickell. The Michigan-Wisconsin game will be a terrific showdown, with Fickell bringing in his own recruiting class. The Ohio State-Penn State game is a classic Big Ten matchup that is always appointment television, even though the two teams won’t be part of a division in 2024. The Ohio State-Iowa game will be tough to play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, as Iowa is on the rise. The Penn State-Wisconsin game will feature one of the best coaching matchups for this conference slate with James Franklin against Luke Fickell. The Penn State-USC game will be a Rose Bowl-like matchup, but with Penn State hosting the game. The Michigan-UCLA game will be interesting to watch, as it’s uncertain if Chip Kelly will still be on the sidelines or if Jim Harbaugh will be in the NFL. Lastly, UCLA gets a rude awakening by having to face both Ohio State and Michigan in the first year of Big Ten play for the Bruins.

