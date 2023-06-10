“Chahal trolling Maxwell”: Top 10 Memes of IND vs AUS Final Match

India scores 164 runs at the loss of three wickets on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final in 2023

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli. (Photo Source: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

On Day 4 of the World Test Championship final (WTC) 2023, both India and Australia had an eventful day. Australia resumed their innings from Day 3 at 123 for 4 with Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green on the strike.

Australia showed resilience and put up an impressive performance with the bat. Labuschagne scored 41 runs in 126 balls and Cameron Green scored 25 runs in 95 deliveries before he was sent packing by Ravindra Jadeja. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey was the highest run-getter for Australia in the second innings, scoring 66* runs in 105 deliveries. Mitchell Starc’s late push of 41 runs in 57 balls helped Australia notch up 270 runs on the board, giving India a target of 444 runs to win the game.

Ravindra Jadeja was the highest wicket-taker for India in the second innings, taking three wickets: Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Cameron Green. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav took two wickets each, with Mohammed Siraj striking once.

India were dealt an early blow when Shubman Gill was dismissed after a controversial catch by Cameron Green. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 43 runs in 60 balls, and Cheteshwar Pujara was sent back to the pavilion for 27 runs in 47 deliveries. By the end of Day 4, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stood at the crease, with Kohli scoring 44* runs in 60 deliveries and Rahane scoring an unbeaten 20 runs in 59 deliveries. India managed a total of 164 runs at the loss of three wickets at the end of Day 4.

