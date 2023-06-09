“century”: Top 5 Highest Run Scorers in a Single Edition of a Tournament

“century”: Top 5 Highest Run Scorers in a Single Edition of a Tournament

Posted on June 9, 2023

Top 5 Leading Run-Scorers in a Single Edition

The following code snippet displays an article about the highest run-getters and their exceptional performances in the Ashes series over the last 40 years. The article includes a headline, a share-time section, an image with a caption, and a list of the top five run-getters.

Top Run-Getters in the Last 40 Years of Ashes: A Look Back