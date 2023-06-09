“century”: Top 5 Highest Run Scorers in a Single Edition of a Tournament

For many Australian and English players, the Ashes series presents the perfect opportunity to showcase their skills and prove themselves as valuable assets for their teams. Throughout history, players like Sir Donald Bradman have become legends by powering their respective teams with their batting potential against their arch-rivals. In the last 40 years, there have been several players who have not only become the leading run-scorers but have also scored the maximum runs in a single Ashes series.

Mark Taylor (1989) – 839 Runs Under Allan Border, Australia dominated England in the 1989 Ashes and took the urn home with their 4-0 win. At the end of the series, Terry Alderman won the Player of the Series award from the Australian side for his superb bowling. Along with Alderman, another Aussie stalwart who shone in the competition was Mark Taylor as he consistently strengthened Australia’s batting department with his breathtaking performances. Accumulating 839 runs with two centuries and five fifties in 11 innings of six matches, Taylor became the highest run-scorer in the series. In the inaugural Test at Headingley, Taylor steered the visitors to a 210-run victory with his valiant knocks of 136 and 60. The aggressive opener continued his assault against the rivals in further games but in the fifth Test, he played an unprecedented knock of 219 runs to help the Aussies claim an incredible victory by an innings and 180 runs. At the end of the game, Taylor also received the Player of the Match award for his outstanding innings.

Steve Smith (2019) – 774 Runs For the first time in 18 years, Australia didn’t lose a Test series on English soil in 2019. Along with that, the Aussies also successfully retained the Ashes urn. Riding on Steve Smith’s magnificent batting displays, Tim Paine and co. leveled the tournament by a 2-2 margin. In the first Test at Edgbaston, Smith scored centuries in both innings and took his team to a 251-run triumph. The Aussies made a comeback in the fourth match of the series after losing the previous Test at Headingley. This time, the visitors defeated the hosts by 185 runs at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, and in the huge victory, Smith again played a crucial role with his scores of 211 and 82 in the first and second innings, respectively. The competition concluded in a stalemate with England’s 135-run triumph in the final Test, but for Smith, the tournament was fabulous as he chalked up 774 runs in seven innings of five matches and ended up becoming a recipient of the Player of the Series award with England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Sir Alastair Cook (2010-11) – 766 Runs England won the Ashes competition in 2010-11 under the leadership of Andrew Strauss, and this was the English team’s first Test series victory on Australian soil in 24 years. In the tournament, the left-handed opener Alastair Cook played a key role in England’s success. Scoring 766 runs with three tons and two half-centuries in seven innings of five contests, Cook emerged as the leading run-getter in the competition. The southpaw started brilliantly in the tournament, with his extraordinary 235-run knock in the second innings of the first Test at the Gabba. After four Tests, England were leading in the series with a couple of victories, and in the fifth match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the visitors were looking to dominate the hosts again. Stepping up in the decider Test, Cook delivered a 189-run innings to his team to pocket the match by an innings and 83 runs. After the game, Cook also received the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards for his sensational batting efforts.

David Gower (1985) – 732 Runs David Gower served the England cricket team from 1978-92 and in these years, he uplifted the standard of the England cricket team with his batting. Back in 1985, his batting heroics helped England regain the Ashes with their 3-1 triumph. Gower, who was the skipper of the England side, performed exceptionally well with his bat and became the leading run-scorer in the series. In the six-match Test series, Gower piled up 732 runs with three centuries in nine innings. The left-handed batter played a 215-run knock in the first innings of the fifth Test and powered England to outclass the visitors comfortably to take a lead of 2-1 in the tournament. In the final game at the Kennington Oval, England vanquished Australia by an innings and 94 runs and clinched the series. This time again, Gower displayed his aggressive side with the bat with his remarkable 157-run innings in the first innings.