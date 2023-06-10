“Car accessories to avoid”: 10 Car Accessories to Avoid for Your Vehicle

“10 Car Accessories to Stay Away From for Better Driving Experience”

When it comes to car accessories, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth investing in and which ones to avoid. While we have already compiled a list of essential car accessories that you should consider, we have also put together a list of car accessories that you should steer clear of.

First on our list is bull bars. While there are plenty of aftermarket options available, we strongly recommend against fitting one on your car as it is illegal in all states. Bull bars can compromise car safety by interfering with airbag sensors and crumple zones, and can cause severe injuries to pedestrians and 2-wheeler occupants in the event of a collision.

Next on the list is aftermarket LED lighting. While LED lights may look stylish, they are a nuisance to other road users and can be a hazard to road safety by blinding drivers. We strongly advise against fitting aftermarket LED lights or light bars that can affect the vision of other road users.

Leather/leatherette seat covers are also on our list of accessories to avoid. They can be expensive, uncomfortable in extreme weather conditions, and require regular maintenance. Additionally, they do not provide much grip and can cause occupants to slide around in their seats.

Oversized tyres are another popular modification that we recommend against. While upsizing can provide more stability and grip, excessively wide/low sidewall tyres can cause rubbing against wheel arches and accelerate wear of steering components. It is best to stay within a 3 percent increase from the total diameter of the stock tyre, and to stick to the original wheel and tyre size provided by the manufacturer.

High decibel horns may seem like a good idea for alerting other motorists and pedestrians, but they are a nuisance and can increase sound pollution. Horns that are within the permissible decibel limits as per the Motor Vehicles Act are sufficient and should only be used in emergencies.

Fake exhaust tips may make the design of the car look sporty, but they provide no functional benefits and can look fake and ridiculous.

Electrical modifications such as adding additional lights that require splicing of wires should be avoided. Unless done by competent and experienced professionals, poor quality accessories and wiring can cause wires to overheat and start a fire.

Teflon coating may seem like a good way to keep your car looking new, but it is not suitable for harsh weather conditions, is expensive, and the shine does not last for long. Regular washing and polishing are sufficient to maintain the car’s appearance.

Body lift kits are an economical alternative to functional suspension lifts, but they offer no performance benefits and increase the center of gravity, making the car more prone to rolling. If you are looking for functional gains, a proper suspension lift is a better choice.

Finally, underbody coating is an unnecessary expense as most new cars already come equipped with anti-rust coating from the factory. With technological advancements and high-grade materials, cars are designed to last for 15 years or more, and getting the underbody coated from an aftermarket detailer is a waste of money in Indian road conditions.

