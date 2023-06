“Are Aborted Unborn Children Mentioned in the Bible? Part 2: Will They Ever Be Born?” by David Freeman.

David Freeman’s article, “Is That Really In the Bible? 2,” includes an image with the source URL of “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/10TxYiLO87s/hqdefault.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEmCOADEOgC8quKqQMa8AEB-AHUBoAC2gOKAgwIABABGFYgZSgkMA8=&rs=AOn4CLCQPw1E1ggqXre86Ao93GMjtOv45g”. The article explores the question of whether aborted unborn children will ever have the chance to live.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook