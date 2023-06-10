“BTS”: June 2023’s Ranking of the Top 50 K-Pop Boy Groups based on Brand Reputation

June 2023’s Rankings of the Top 50 K-Pop Boy Groups Based on Brand Reputation

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation just released the highly anticipated K-Pop boy group brand reputation rankings for the month of June 2023! The rankings take into account various factors such as consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of K-Pop boy groups from May 10 to June 10. Congratulations to all the talented boy groups who made it onto the top 50 list!

Coming in at number 50 is DRIPPIN, followed by TNX at 49, VICTON at 48, DKZ at 47, and Sechskies at 46. BAE173 is at 45, while EPEX, HIGHLIGHT, CRAVITY, and MIRAE are at 44, 43, 42, and 41 respectively. YOUNITE from Brand New Music is at 40, followed by ONF at 39, Golden Child at 38, OnlyOneOf at 37, and AB6IX at 36. Block B is at 35, while CIX, FTISLAND, ONEUS, and TEMPEST are at 34, 33, 32, and 31 respectively.

ATBO takes the 30th spot, followed by B1A4 at 29, GOT7 at 28, BIGBANG at 27, TVXQ at 26, and SF9 at 25. INFINITE is at 24, while VIXX, TREASURE, Shinhwa, and 2PM are at 23, 22, 21, and 20 respectively. VERIVERY takes the 19th spot, followed by EXO at 18, ATEEZ at 17, TXT at 16, and WINNER at 15.

The top 14 includes PENTAGON at 14, Wanna One at 13, Super Junior at 12, ASTRO at 11, and TEEN TOP at 10. MONSTA X takes the 9th spot, while ENHYPEN is at 8, and THE BOYZ at 7. SHINee is at 6, while Stray Kids, BTOB, and NCT take the 5th, 4th, and 3rd spots respectively. SEVENTEEN is at number 2, but it’s no surprise that BTS takes the number one spot!

Congratulations once again to all the boy groups who made it onto the top 50 list! Keep up the amazing work and continue to inspire fans all over the world!

