Brexit negotiations: Europe’s Top 5 Headlines: Boris Johnson’s Departure and Intense Fighting in Ukraine

One of the top stories coming out of the United Kingdom today is the sudden resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a member of parliament. This move has caused further division within the ruling Conservative Party ahead of the expected general election next year.

In other news, Ukraine has reportedly engaged in heavy combat, signalling the start of its long-awaited counterattack against occupying forces. While details remain scarce, both Moscow and Kyiv have confirmed the fighting, with some reports suggesting the deployment of German and US armour.

Here are the top 5 stories from Europe:



