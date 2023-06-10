Brexit negotiations: Europe’s Top 5 Headlines: Boris Johnson’s Departure and Intense Fighting in Ukraine

Rewritten: Europe’s Top 5 Headlines: Boris Johnson Steps Down and Intense Fighting Erupts in Ukraine
One of the top stories coming out of the United Kingdom today is the sudden resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a member of parliament. This move has caused further division within the ruling Conservative Party ahead of the expected general election next year.
In other news, Ukraine has reportedly engaged in heavy combat, signalling the start of its long-awaited counterattack against occupying forces. While details remain scarce, both Moscow and Kyiv have confirmed the fighting, with some reports suggesting the deployment of German and US armour.
Here are the top 5 stories from Europe:
-
01
Ukraine reports ‘heavy combat’ after Putin says offensive has begun
Both Moscow and Kyiv have confirmed heavy fighting in Ukraine on Friday, with reports emerging of the first sightings of German and US armour. This suggests that Ukraine’s counterattack against occupying forces is now underway. However, with little independent reporting from the front lines, it is difficult to assess the situation and whether Ukrainian forces are making progress.
-
02
Ukraine rejects attempts to “freeze the conflict” in the wake of the dam collapse
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has rejected the idea of “freezing the conflict” in the aftermath of the recent dam collapse. Kuleba argued that this approach fails to address the root causes of the conflict and will do little to help resolve the situation.
-
03
Decrying ‘witch hunt’, Boris Johnson resigns from UK parliament
Boris Johnson has resigned from the UK parliament in protest against the ongoing investigation into his behaviour. This move has reignited deep divisions within the ruling Conservative Party ahead of the upcoming general election.
-
04
Nord Stream sabotage probe turns to clues inside Poland
German investigators have reconstructed the journey of a yacht suspected of being involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Evidence suggests that a sabotage team may have used Poland as a base for the operation. The investigation is ongoing.
-
05
French Alps attack exposes Macron’s challenges on immigration
The recent knife attack on toddlers in a French Alpine town has brought attention to President Emmanuel Macron’s struggles to gain support for his new immigration bill in parliament. The suspect is a Syrian refugee who had been granted asylum in Sweden and was legally in France due to the EU’s free movement rules.