“Breaking News Headlines”: Starting Your Day Right: ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin Presents Top 10 Headlines from June 9, 2023

“ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top 10 News Headlines to Kickstart Your Day on 9 June 2023”
ABP News brings you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the world.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 June 2023:
-
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 June 2023
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 8 June 2023: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More
-
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 June 2023
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 8 June 2023: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More
-
Alert Issued For Coastal Gujarat As \’Very Severe Cyclonic Storm\’ Biparjoy Set To Intensify Further. Top Points
Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to intensify even further in the next 48 hours. An alert has been issued for coastal areas in western India. Read More
-
\’Focus On Identifying Culprits\’: Canada PM Trudeau Assures Indian Students Facing Deportation
Canada PM Justin Trudeau has assured Indian students duped by fake admission offers that the focus is on identifying the culprits rather than penalizing the victims. Read More
-
Everything To Know About Avatar 2 OTT Release
James Cameron\’s highly anticipated sequel \’Avatar 2: The Way of Water\’ is finally released today on OTT. Read More
-
Ukraine soldiers Dance To RRR’s Oscar-Winning Song \’Naatu Naatu\’ – Watch Viral Video
In a viral video, some Ukrainian soldiers are seen acting out the music video of \’Naatu Naatu\’. Read More
-
French Open: Iga Swiatek Beat Gauff To Book Semifinal Spot
The 22-year-old Pole has now won her last 12 matches on the clay courts of Paris. Her career win-loss record at Roland Garros improved to 26-2 with her latest win over American teenager Gauff. Read More
-
\’Whole Haryana Will March To Delhi\’: Khap Leaders Form 21-Member Panel To Decide On Wrestlers\’ Protest
Leaders of Khap Panchayat have formed a 21-member committee to decide on the next steps in the wrestlers\’ protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Read More
-
The Kapil Sharma Show: \’Carry on Jatta 3\’ Actor Gurpreet Ghuggi\’s Revelation About Scrap Dealing Ambition Leaves Everyone In Splits
The Kapil Sharma Show\’ will see \’Carry on Jatta 3\’ actors Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Kavita Kaushik, Gurgreet Ghuggi in the upcoming episode of the show. Read More
-
Hiring Slows Down By 7 Per Cent In May As Firms Become Cautious, Cut Costs: Report
The latest tracker indicates there has been a 7 per cent slowdown in hiring compared to the same time last year. However, despite the general decline, positive trends were seen in Ahmedabad and Jaipur Read More