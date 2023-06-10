“Breaking News”: “ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top 10 Headlines to Kickstart Your Day – 10 June 2023”

“ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Start Your Day with Top News Headlines from 10 June 2023”

Here are the top 10 headlines from ABP News to keep you updated with the latest news and stories from India and around the world. The news covers various genres such as entertainment, sports, technology, and gadgets.

3. Centre Misused Railway Safety Funds on Crockery, Foot Massagers: Congress Cites CAG Report

According to an official document, the Indian Railways spent over Rs 1 lakh crore on safety measures between 2017-2018 and 2021-22 with a steady growth in expenditure on track renewal. Click the link to read more.

4. Boris Johnson Quits as UK Lawmaker After Being Told He Will Be Sanctioned for Misleading Parliament

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shocked the nation by abruptly quitting as a member of parliament after being told by a parliamentary committee that he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing street during his premiership. Click the link to read more.

5. Chris Hemsworth Praises RRR, says Wants to Work with Ram Charan, Jr NTR

Chris Hemsworth singled out Ram Charan and Jr. NTR for their outstanding work in RRR. Click the link to read more.

6. ‘Lagaan’ Actor Aditya Lakhia Reacts to the Backlash on Zomato’s ‘Kachra’ Ad. Says, ‘We Tried to Do Something Positive and It Just Took Another Turn’

After a huge round of discussions and backlash over Twitter, ‘Lagaan’ actor Aditya Lakhia has also spoken about the controversial ‘Kachra’ ad campaign by Zomato. Click the link to read more.

7. No Support from Brands Despite Ranking No. 7: Prannoy HS on Challenges by Indian Shuttlers

Prannoy HS pointed out how such lack of support is demoralising youngsters from taking up badminton as a career option in sports. Click the link to read more.

8. French Open: Iga Swiatek Beat Gauff to Book Semifinal Spot

The 22-year-old Pole has now won her last 12 matches on the clay courts of Paris. Her career win-loss record at Roland Garros improved to 26-2 with her latest win over American teenager Gauff. Click the link to read more.

9. Taarak Mehta Actor Jennifer Mistry Shares Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Would Often Cry: ‘Sohil Used to Be Very Disrespectful…’

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Jennifer Mistry has again spoken about work culture and shared how the shooting hours caused inconvenience and hassle for child actors. Click the link to read more.

10. Domestic GDP Growth on Stable Footing, Urban Demand Showing Good Traction: SBI

While the RBI had projected GDP growth at 6.4 per cent in April, this has been slightly revised upwards to 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal, as announced in the latest MPC meeting on June 8. Click the link to read more.

