Mayans MC 5×04 Recap: Who Among the Mayan Members Died from Exposure and Needed CPR?

Which member of the Mayans has passed away due to exposure and required CPR? Check out the breakdown of Mayans MC 5X04. (Image source: https://i.ytimg.com/vi/oq0h11vYLqY/maxresdefault.jpg)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook