Boys track & field Top 20 for June 9: Sectionals shake up rankings: Sectionals Cause Chaos in Girls Track and Field Top 20 Rankings on June 9th

Sectionals Result in Chaos for Girls’ Track and Field Top 20 Rankings on June 9th

This is the final update on the girls rankings before the upcoming groups and Meet of Champions. We present to you the latest and most accurate standings of the top-performing female athletes in the region. Check out the rankings and see if your favorite athlete has made it to the top. The Meet of Champions is just around the corner, and we cannot wait to see these talented girls compete for the ultimate prize. Get ready to witness some amazing sportsmanship and athleticism!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

