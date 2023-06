Bossa Nova Music Icon, Astrud Gilberto, Known for ‘Girl from Ipanema’, Passes Away

The renowned singer of ‘Girl from Ipanema’, Astrud Gilberto, who played a significant role in popularizing bossa nova music, has passed away. An image of her can be seen at https://i.ytimg.com/vi/d96Tw98JM-w/maxresdefault.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEmCIAKENAF8quKqQMa8AEB-AH-CYAC0AWKAgwIABABGGUgYShOMA8=&rs=AOn4CLCcDfbnfc1bsDa5JIsQK-7Urd-J-A.

