Bogard’s Impressive NCAA Championship Performance: NCAA Championships: Bogard Secures Top 20 Finish

Erin Bogard, a senior pole vaulter from Youngstown State, placed 19th in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships held at the Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin, Texas on Thursday. Her top-20 finish will earn her Honorable-Mention All-America honors. This is the best finish ever by a YSU women’s athlete in the NCAA Championships.

During the competition, Bogard cleared the 4.00m height on her second attempt and remained in the competition with 21 other athletes. Only 17 athletes cleared the height, while four passed and three did not advance. At 4.15m, Bogard missed on all three attempts and was eliminated along with six other athletes.

Out of the 23 athletes in the event, three failed to record a height. Bogard tied with Filippa Miller from Florida Atlantic, who also cleared her second attempt at 4.00m but missed on three attempts at 4.15m. The Youngstown State Penguins’ Zach Gehm will be the last Guin to compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the discus event on Friday at 8:35 p.m. Eastern/7:35 p.m. Central.