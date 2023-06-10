Bizarre Fashion Trends in History: 10 Surprising Facts About Fashion Throughout History That Will Blow Your Mind

10 Insane Facts About the Evolution of Fashion over Time

Today, we often find ourselves amused by the silly trends people follow in terms of fashion. We laugh at the over-the-top craziness we see, and sometimes, fashion trends seem to make no sense at first. However, upon further investigation, we often find that there is an intriguing history behind these trends.

Fashion trends have been around for centuries, and some of the trends from the past are much stranger and more fascinating than those we see today. For instance, Peter the Great, the tsar of Russia, mandated that all men must go beardless except for peasants and clergy. This caused a backlash from the clergy, who felt that all men should be allowed to wear beards for religious reasons. While he refused to back down entirely, he did agree to allow people to keep their beards if they could pay a tax.

Boots were once a common piece of footwear for everyone, no matter their profession. This may seem like a bizarre fashion trend, but it has a very practical reason. The fact is that the streets back in the day were covered with horse manure, and to make matters worse, drainage systems were not always great either. Therefore, boots were necessary to protect people’s feet from the filth.

High heels were not originally meant for women, and they were not meant to be fashionable. The use of heels can first be traced back to the 10th century when the Persian army realized that their riders could better stay in the stirrups and shoot arrows at the same time while wearing high-heeled boots. Women first started wearing heels in the early 17th century in protest of the fact that men’s shoes at the time were more comfortable than women’s.

In modern times, parents are concerned about how their child is dressed and how it may affect their development. However, as recently as the early 20th century, parents cared little about what clothes their toddler wore. It was even common among the rich and powerful, as you can find pictures of Franklin Delano Roosevelt as a baby wearing what looks very much like a baby girl’s dress.

The fancy ruffles that defined an era of clothing and society actually had a purpose. They were first invented by accident in the 16th century as a way to create ventilation under layers of clothing. As time went on, people also realized they were a great way to wipe their faces discreetly.

Powdered wigs were popular during the colonial era of the Western World and were the hallmark of the elite of society. Unfortunately, what history does not show us is just how horrifically disgusting powdered wigs actually were. They were often infested with lice and never properly cleaned, which meant they smelled quite horrific.

Codpieces became popular in the past to hide all the syphilis. Famous kings like Henry VIII wore tights, giant codpieces, and long, rich, flowing robes, which we may find bizarre and humorous today.

