“Beachfront”: This weekend marks the return of Gulf Coast’s Top 100 showcase

The annual Gulf Coast baseball Top 100 Showcase for rising high school juniors and seniors is returning to the Publix Sports Park this weekend, as reported by WMBB. The event has been hosted by Gulf Coast for over a decade, with coaches and scouts from all levels in attendance. The participating athletes are divided between Pensacola, Panama City, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville.

Gulf Coast Head Baseball Coach Tyler Younger said, \”If you belong at the next level, there’s going to be somebody here from every level. Them having the opportunity to play in front of coaches from all levels. This is a big deal for the kids.\” The Showcase will take place at the Publix Sports Park, where the athletes will start with a workout session followed by drills, and each region will play two games.

Younger added, \”So everybody here at the same time, you can compare them to each other. Maybe you saw two shortstops that you really liked in the spring and now they’re here playing against each other at the same time.\” The Showcase begins on Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. and will conclude on Sunday, June 11.