Athletics Top 20 for June 9: Initial rankings of the postseason: Postseason Rankings: Boys and Girls Top 20 in Track & Field as of June 9th

Boys and Girls Track & Field Rankings for June 9: Initial Postseason Top 20 List

The 2023 track and field season is almost over, with the Group championships scheduled to take place on Saturday. Teams and athletes gave their best at sectional meets to keep their hopes of winning a state title alive, with the pressure being higher than ever. As the Group meets approach, the latest editions of the boys and girls Top 20 rankings are out, breaking down everything that happened last week in the sectional meets. You can find the links to the rankings below.

Boys Top 20 for June 9

Girls Top 20 for June 9

