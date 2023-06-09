Artificial Intelligence Stocks: Top 10 Robotics Stocks Attracting Billionaire Investors in a Fierce Battle for Acquisition

Top 10 Robotics Stocks That Billionaires Are Brawling to Buy

Billionaires are investing heavily in the robotics industry due to its transformational impact on automation processes. The market’s rising need for robot arms is expected to increase throughout the projection period of 2022 to 2027. In this article, we have listed the top 10 robotics stocks that billionaires are brawling to buy and invest in, as they have shown increased productivity and product quality.

NVIDIA Corporation: This company’s GPUs are commonly used in robotics to perform AI algorithms and deep learning models. This technology enables robots to comprehend their surroundings, make intelligent judgments, and adapt to their environment. Honeywell International Inc: This multinational technology and manufacturing firm provides industrial automation robotics solutions to improve manufacturing processes, optimize production lines, and enhance overall operational efficiency. Intuitive Surgical: This company is well-known in the medical technology industry for its superior robotics capabilities. Its robotic-assisted surgical platform, the da Vinci Surgical System, allows for minimally invasive treatments. PTC Inc: This software firm provides a variety of robotics capabilities to organizations in many sectors, allowing businesses to design, model, program, and operate robotic systems for automation and manufacturing. Teradyne: This company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports autonomous test equipment for the Industrial Automation industry. It provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and sophisticated robotic control software. Oceaneering International: This company provides specialized services, products, and robotic solutions to offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. Zebra Technologies Corporation: This company provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the global sector of automated identification and data capture systems, and offers cloud-based software subscriptions and robotics automation. ABB Ltd: This Swiss corporation manufactures and distributes electrification, automation, robotics, and motion technologies to customers in the utilities, industrial, transportation, and infrastructure sectors. iRobot Corporation: This company designs, builds, and sells robots and creative home goods, such as Roomba floor vacuuming robots. UiPath: This company provides a complete automation platform that supports a wide range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions, and is mostly offered in the US, Romania, and Japan.

Billionaires see these robotics stocks as some of the best in the industry, with many including them in their portfolios. Investing in these stocks can be a smart move for those looking to capitalize on the rising need for automation and robotics technology.