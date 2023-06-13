Are Cbd Gummies The Same As Hemp Gummies : CBD Gummies vs Hemp Gummies: What’s the Difference?

What is the Distinction Between CBD Gummies and Hemp Gummies?

CBD gummies and hemp gummies have become increasingly popular in the world of wellness and health. However, many people are still confused about the difference between the two. Are CBD gummies the same as hemp gummies? In this article, we will take a closer look at both types of gummies, including their similarities, differences, and health benefits.

What are CBD Gummies?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD gummies are edible candies that contain CBD oil. These gummies provide a discreet and easy way to consume CBD, which can help with various conditions such as anxiety, pain, and inflammation.

CBD gummies come in various shapes, sizes, and flavors. They are made by extracting CBD oil from the hemp plant and blending it with other ingredients such as gelatin, sweeteners, and flavors. CBD gummies are available in different strengths, ranging from 5 mg to 50 mg per serving.

What are Hemp Gummies?

Hemp gummies are similar to CBD gummies, but they do not contain CBD oil. Instead, they are made from hemp extract, which contains various cannabinoids, including CBD. Hemp gummies are legal in all 50 states, as they contain less than 0.3% THC, which is the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

Hemp gummies are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They are also a good source of plant-based protein and healthy fats. Hemp gummies are available in various flavors and strengths, ranging from 5 mg to 25 mg per serving.

Are CBD Gummies the Same as Hemp Gummies?

CBD gummies and hemp gummies are not exactly the same, but they are similar. Both types of gummies are made from the hemp plant, but CBD gummies contain CBD oil, while hemp gummies contain hemp extract.

CBD gummies are formulated to deliver a specific amount of CBD per serving, which can help with various health conditions. Hemp gummies, on the other hand, are more of a general wellness supplement, as they contain various cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant.

While CBD gummies are more popular for their therapeutic benefits, hemp gummies are a great option for people who want to experience the overall health benefits of the hemp plant without the psychoactive effects of THC.

Health Benefits of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies have numerous health benefits, thanks to the therapeutic properties of CBD. Here are some of the most common benefits of CBD gummies.

1. Pain Relief: CBD has been shown to have pain-relieving properties, making it an effective alternative to traditional painkillers.

2. Anxiety and Depression: CBD has been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, making it a potential treatment for these conditions.

3. Anti-inflammatory: CBD has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help with conditions such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and other inflammatory diseases.

4. Neuroprotective: CBD has neuroprotective properties, which can help with conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

5. Sleep Aid: CBD has been shown to improve sleep quality, making it a potential treatment for insomnia and other sleep disorders.

Health Benefits of Hemp Gummies

Hemp gummies also have numerous health benefits, thanks to the various compounds found in the hemp plant. Here are some of the most common benefits of hemp gummies.

1. Digestive Health: Hemp is rich in fiber, which can help with digestion and bowel movements.

2. Skin Health: Hemp is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which can help promote healthy skin.

3. Heart Health: Hemp is rich in healthy fats, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

4. Immune System: Hemp is rich in vitamins and minerals, which can help boost the immune system.

5. Anti-inflammatory: Like CBD, hemp has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help with inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

FAQs

1. Are CBD gummies legal?

Yes, CBD gummies are legal in all 50 states, as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC.

2. Will CBD gummies get me high?

No, CBD gummies will not get you high, as CBD is non-psychoactive.

3. How long do CBD gummies take to work?

CBD gummies can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to take effect, depending on various factors such as your metabolism and the strength of the gummies.

4. Are hemp gummies the same as marijuana gummies?

No, hemp gummies and marijuana gummies are not the same. Hemp gummies contain less than 0.3% THC, while marijuana gummies contain higher levels of THC, which is the psychoactive compound that produces the “high” sensation.

5. Are there any side effects of CBD gummies?

CBD gummies are generally safe and well-tolerated, but some people may experience side effects such as dry mouth, drowsiness, and changes in appetite and mood.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CBD gummies and hemp gummies are similar but not the same. CBD gummies contain CBD oil, while hemp gummies contain hemp extract. Both types of gummies have numerous health benefits, thanks to the various compounds found in the hemp plant. CBD gummies are more popular for their therapeutic benefits, while hemp gummies are a great option for overall wellness. Whether you choose CBD gummies or hemp gummies, make sure to consult with your doctor to ensure that they are safe for you to use.

