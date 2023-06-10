Analyzing the Phillies’ top 5 hitters in June (thus far): Analyzing the Phillies’ Best Five Batters in June (Thus Far)

Analyzing the Phillies’ Best 5 Hitters in June (Up to Now)
The Philadelphia Phillies are a week into June and the offense seems to be finally hitting its stride. After multiple lineup changes in the first two months of the season, Philadelphia has been sending a consistent lineup out the first week of June that has produced at a higher rate than past lineups in 2023.
The team started the month by getting swept out of New York by the Mets. After dropping the first game in Washington, the team won the final two then headed home where they swept the Tigers.
While the starting pitching has improved, the lineup has led the way for the majority of this four game win streak. Let’s take a closer look at how the top five players in the lineup have fared in the month of June so far.
Leading off is Kyle Schwarber, who has been the standout player for the Phillies in June. Schwarber has historically performed better in June than any other month, and this trend has continued in 2023. Through six games, he has hit four home runs, driven in seven runs, and boasts an impressive 1.172 OPS. His 185 sOPS+ is also encouraging, especially considering his struggles in the first two months of the season. Schwarber’s power numbers will be crucial to the success of the Phillies going forward.
Batting second is Nick Castellanos, who has continued to provide excellent offense for the Phillies. Prior to June, Castellanos was arguably the team’s best hitter with a WAR of 1.8. In June, he has taken his production to another level, hitting an incredible .484 with a 1.288 OPS. He has been a great connector between Schwarber and Harper, and his consistent performance has been a huge asset to the team.
Third in the lineup is Bryce Harper, who hasn’t had the best numbers in June but his presence alone has allowed the lineup to be more flexible. Despite his OPS being just .648, Harper has hit the ball hard consistently, with a max exit velocity in the 91st percentile and an expected slugging in the 95th percentile. His presence also allows Castellanos ahead of him to get better pitches to hit because teams still do not want to pitch to Harper.
Batting cleanup is Trea Turner, who has not had the best start to his Phillies career but is picking it up in June. He had a two home run performance in the first game against the Tigers and has a .855 OPS through six games. Turner in the four spot has worked well with Castellanos or Harper often on base in front of him.
J.T. Realmuto has been batting fifth in the Phillies’ new look lineup and has had a powerful start to June. After hitting zero home runs in May, Realmuto already has two in just five games started. His OPS and slugging are both higher in June than the first two months, and he will be crucial in driving in runs with the big four ahead of him.
As a team, Philadelphia’s OPS in June so far is .779, a significant improvement from May. However, a tough schedule against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks will test the Phillies’ offense. It will be up to the top five hitters to keep up their production and carry the team through these challenging matchups.