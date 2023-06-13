An Atoms Mass Number Is 13 And Its Atomic Number Is 6 – How Many Neutrons Are In Its Nucleus : Understanding the Relationship between Atomic Number and Mass Number

Exploring the Correlation between Atomic Number and Mass Number

To determine the number of neutrons in an atom’s nucleus, subtract the atomic number from the mass number. Therefore, the number of neutrons in this atom’s nucleus would be:

Mass number – Atomic number = Number of neutrons

13 – 6 = 7

So there are 7 neutrons in this atom’s nucleus.

Atoms are the fundamental building blocks of matter. They are composed of protons, neutrons, and electrons. The mass of an atom is determined by the number of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. The atomic number of an atom is the number of protons in its nucleus. In this article, we will explore the relationship between an atom’s mass number, atomic number, and the number of neutrons in its nucleus.

Defining key terms

Before we dive into the topic, it’s important to define some key terms that will be used throughout this article.

Mass number: The mass number of an atom is the sum of the number of protons and neutrons in its nucleus.

Atomic number: The atomic number of an atom is the number of protons in its nucleus.

Neutrons: Neutrons are subatomic particles with no electrical charge. They are found in the nucleus of an atom along with protons.

The relationship between mass number, atomic number, and neutrons

The mass number of an atom is determined by the number of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. To calculate the number of neutrons in an atom, subtract the atomic number from the mass number. This is because the mass number is the sum of the number of protons and neutrons, so subtracting the atomic number (the number of protons) will give you the number of neutrons.

For example, let’s consider an atom with a mass number of 13 and an atomic number of 6. To find the number of neutrons in its nucleus, we can use the formula:

Number of neutrons = Mass number – Atomic number

Number of neutrons = 13 – 6

Number of neutrons = 7

Therefore, there are 7 neutrons in the nucleus of this atom.

FAQs

1. What is the significance of the number of neutrons in an atom’s nucleus?

The number of neutrons in an atom’s nucleus can affect its stability and behavior. Isotopes of an element have different numbers of neutrons, which can affect their chemical and physical properties.

2. How do scientists determine the number of neutrons in an atom?

Scientists can determine the number of neutrons in an atom by subtracting the atomic number (the number of protons) from the mass number. This is because the mass number is the sum of the number of protons and neutrons.

3. What is an isotope?

An isotope is a variant of an element that has the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons. Isotopes of an element have different physical and chemical properties.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the number of neutrons in an atom’s nucleus is determined by subtracting the atomic number from the mass number. In the case of an atom with a mass number of 13 and an atomic number of 6, there are 7 neutrons in its nucleus. The number of neutrons in an atom can affect its stability and behavior, and isotopes of an element have different physical and chemical properties due to their different numbers of neutrons. Understanding the relationship between mass number, atomic number, and neutrons is crucial to understanding the properties of atoms and the behavior of matter.

