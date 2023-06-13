Amazon Prime Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee : Understanding the Amazon Prime Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee

Comprehending the Foreign Transaction Fee of Amazon Prime Credit Card

Amazon Prime Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee: A Comprehensive Guide

If you’re a frequent traveler or someone who loves to shop online, you might have come across Amazon Prime Credit Card. It’s a cashback credit card offered by Amazon that gives you rewards for every purchase you make through their platform. However, if you’re planning to use this card for international purchases, you should be aware of the Amazon Prime Credit Card foreign transaction fee.

What is Amazon Prime Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee?

Foreign transaction fee is a charge that credit card companies impose on purchases made outside the United States. It’s usually around 3% of the transaction amount and is added to your bill. Amazon Prime Credit Card also charges a foreign transaction fee for purchases made outside the country.

According to the Amazon Prime Credit Card terms and conditions, the foreign transaction fee is 0% for purchases made in foreign currency. However, if you make a purchase in US dollars outside the country, you’ll be charged 3% of the total transaction amount.

For example, if you make a purchase of $1000 in US dollars outside the country, you’ll be charged $30 as a foreign transaction fee. On the other hand, if you make the same purchase in the local currency, you won’t be charged any foreign transaction fee.

Why Does Amazon Prime Credit Card Charge Foreign Transaction Fee?

Amazon Prime Credit Card is issued by Chase Bank, which is a US-based bank. When you make a purchase outside the country, the bank has to convert the purchase amount into US dollars to process the transaction. This conversion process involves a cost, which is passed on to the cardholder as a foreign transaction fee.

The foreign transaction fee is also a way for credit card companies to cover the risk involved in international transactions. They have to deal with currency fluctuations, exchange rate risks, and other factors that can affect the transaction value. The foreign transaction fee helps them mitigate these risks and ensure that they don’t lose money on international transactions.

How to Avoid Amazon Prime Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee?

If you’re planning to use Amazon Prime Credit Card for international purchases, there are a few ways to avoid the foreign transaction fee. Here are some tips:

1. Use Local Currency: The easiest way to avoid the foreign transaction fee is to use the local currency for your purchases. If you’re traveling to a foreign country, you can exchange your US dollars for the local currency and use it for your purchases. This way, you won’t be charged any foreign transaction fee.

2. Use a Different Card: If you have another credit card that doesn’t charge a foreign transaction fee, you can use it for your international purchases. Many credit cards offer this benefit, so it’s worth checking with your card issuer.

3. Use Amazon Currency Converter: Amazon offers a currency converter that allows you to pay in the local currency for your international purchases. This way, you won’t be charged any foreign transaction fee. However, you should check the exchange rate and make sure it’s favorable before using this option.

4. Notify Chase Bank: If you’re planning to use your Amazon Prime Credit Card for international purchases, you should notify Chase Bank beforehand. This will help them monitor your card activity and prevent any unauthorized transactions.

FAQs

Q. What is the foreign transaction fee for Amazon Prime Credit Card?

A. Amazon Prime Credit Card charges a foreign transaction fee of 3% for purchases made in US dollars outside the country.

Q. Does Amazon Prime Credit Card charge a foreign transaction fee for purchases made in foreign currency?

A. No, Amazon Prime Credit Card doesn’t charge a foreign transaction fee for purchases made in foreign currency.

Q. Can I avoid the Amazon Prime Credit Card foreign transaction fee?

A. Yes, you can avoid the foreign transaction fee by using the local currency for your purchases, using a different card, or using Amazon Currency Converter.

Q. How do I notify Chase Bank about my international purchases?

A. You can notify Chase Bank by calling their customer service or sending them a message through their online banking portal.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime Credit Card is a great cashback credit card for online shoppers. However, if you’re planning to use it for international purchases, you should be aware of the foreign transaction fee. By following the tips mentioned above, you can avoid the fee and enjoy your international shopping experience.

